Meghalaya Cricket Association seeks academic flexibility for student athletes

The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has urged the state government to ease academic requirements for young cricketers who struggle to balance studies with the demanding domestic schedule set by the BCCI.

A delegation led by MCA Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Nongpoh on November 12 to press for flexibility in the education system for student athletes. Adviser to the Chief Minister and Meghalaya Football Association President Hamletson Dohling, along with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, also attended the meeting.

Sangma assured the MCA that the proposal would receive “careful consideration”, adding that any policy adopted could extend to athletes from other recognised sports as well.

According to the MCA’s letter, copies of which were handed to the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister, school-going cricketers often face a clash between extended training camps or tournaments and their academic sessions or board exams. Many players reportedly find it “difficult to balance sporting commitments with academic requirements”.

The association appealed for measures such as special examinations, rescheduled tests, or internal assessment options for those representing Meghalaya during exam periods.

“Such a measure would encourage our young cricketers and ensure their academic progress is not hindered by their commitment to the state,” the letter, signed by Kharkamni, stated. The MCA expressed hope that the Education Department would draft a policy to support student players representing Meghalaya in cricket and other recognised sports.