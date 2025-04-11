The Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted 21 players who will attend a final selection-cum-preparatory camp from April 12 to 18 in order to choose the squad that will represent the state at the 1st North East Little Master's Trophy 2025, which will be held in Guwahati from April 19.

The tournament is for U-14 boys, and the Meghalaya camp will be held at Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi. The players have been shortlisted by virtue of preliminary trials conducted in Shillong and Tura from 8 to 10 April.

All the shortlisted players and support staff will leave for Nongkhrah on the 11 April. Players and support staff from Khasi-Jaintia Hills will report at Polo Ground in Shillong on 11 April at 1:30pm whereas players from Garo Hills will report at Nongkhrah directly on the mentioned date. Further, all the shortlisted players must submit a copy of their birth certificate, copy of Aadhaar card and 3 years mark sheets to the MCA office on or before 12 April.

Shortlisted Meghalaya boys: Sahil R Marak, Rimsrukang Ch Momin, Steve Rayan R Marak, Anurup Paul, Janggo K Marak, Tuesdream Rabha, Donsrang Chubat Sangma, Teibankhraw Mukhim, Calvin P Syngkli, Subot Kapri, Melvin Basil Warjri, Aditya Singh, Abhinav Khanal, Ashwin Shah, Jagrit Thakur, Aryan Sunar, Ayush Sangma, Abdulla Pathaw, Iaisanbha Khongji, Bansan Shaphrang Kynter, Mebanlambha Lyngshiang

Support staff: Synrapsing Riatham (head coach), Eugene K Kharsyntiew (assistant coach), Hamboy Langbang (physio), Skhembor Khongbtep (trainer), Prewindson Sangma (manager)