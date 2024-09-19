Meghalaya Cricket Association shortlists 25 players for Senior Women’s T20 Trophy camp
The Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted 25 players for the final selection trial and preparatory camp for the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2024-25. The camp starts on September 23 at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong.
The Meghalaya Cricket Association has announced a list of 25 players shortlisted for the final selection trial-cum-preparatory camp for the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2024-25. The camp is set to begin on September 23 at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong.
The shortlisted players were chosen based on their performance in the Senior and U-23 Women's selection trials held in Jagiroad, Assam, earlier this year. All players are expected to report to Shillong on September 22, with the first session starting at 8:30 a.m. the following day.
Among the 25 selected cricketers are Riticia Nongbet, Luiza Tamang, Debasmita Dutta, Suruti Kumari Ray, Daiaka Warjri, Ritreki Pohshna, Solina Jaba, Deiphibapynshngain L Mawnai, Ruby Chettri, Ankita Sharma, Ribanjanai Mynsong, Neelam Roy, Neha Hajong, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Monica L Phawa, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Anchal Singh, Ajima Sangma, Sara Daffica Kharbani, Dubleen Nengnong, Sistilin Ryntathiang, Evanrilin S Syiem, Monicable Marbaniang, Fullnessy Mawlong, Kamchira Marak. The full roster includes a mix of both experienced players and new faces.
The camp will be led by Head Coach Deepali C Patkar, with support from Assistant Coach Mackie D Blah, Physio Wandashisha Dkhar, and Trainer Darishesha Mawroh.
The Meghalaya team is preparing for what promises to be a competitive season in the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.
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