The Meghalaya Cricket Association has announced a list of 25 players shortlisted for the final selection trial-cum-preparatory camp for the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2024-25. The camp is set to begin on September 23 at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong.

The shortlisted players were chosen based on their performance in the Senior and U-23 Women's selection trials held in Jagiroad, Assam, earlier this year. All players are expected to report to Shillong on September 22, with the first session starting at 8:30 a.m. the following day.

Among the 25 selected cricketers are Riticia Nongbet, Luiza Tamang, Debasmita Dutta, Suruti Kumari Ray, Daiaka Warjri, Ritreki Pohshna, Solina Jaba, Deiphibapynshngain L Mawnai, Ruby Chettri, Ankita Sharma, Ribanjanai Mynsong, Neelam Roy, Neha Hajong, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Monica L Phawa, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Anchal Singh, Ajima Sangma, Sara Daffica Kharbani, Dubleen Nengnong, Sistilin Ryntathiang, Evanrilin S Syiem, Monicable Marbaniang, Fullnessy Mawlong, Kamchira Marak. The full roster includes a mix of both experienced players and new faces.

The camp will be led by Head Coach Deepali C Patkar, with support from Assistant Coach Mackie D Blah, Physio Wandashisha Dkhar, and Trainer Darishesha Mawroh.

The Meghalaya team is preparing for what promises to be a competitive season in the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.