Meghalaya cricket body backs Khasi youth league, plans similar push in Garo hills

Apex Council members of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) have cleared support for the Khasi Students’ Union as it prepares for its annual Maitshaphrang Khasi League, a T20 tournament aimed at developing cricket among Khasi youth.

MCA honorary secretary Rayonald Kharkamni said the association will provide technical guidance and other assistance to strengthen the competition, which has become a key platform for introducing structured cricket to young tribal players.

He added that the MCA is exploring a parallel initiative in the Garo Hills, with vice-president Sengnab Momin overseeing early discussions. The move signals a broader push to widen access to the sport across the state.

In recent years, Meghalaya has expanded its grassroots cricket programmes through school-level activities, rural coaching camps and training centres, helping more indigenous players enter competitive pathways.

MCA officials say the latest collaborations are part of ongoing efforts that have contributed to the state’s growing presence in regional cricket.