Meghalaya U-19 cricket team captain Dipankar Barua has secured third position in the Commerce stream of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2025, the Meghalaya Board of School Education announced today.

Barua, a wicketkeeper-batsman and student of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School in Shillong, scored an impressive 468 marks in the state board examinations.

Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) President Nababrata Bhattacharjee praised the young cricketer's dual achievement.

"I've seen Dipankar playing cricket from an early age, and he showed his potential in our academy initially and later on his own hard work and sincerity took him forward," Bhattacharjee said.

Barua began his state-level cricket career representing Meghalaya at the Under-16 level before advancing to the U-19 squad, which he captained during the 2024-25 season.

The MCA President expressed confidence in Barua's future prospects. "I'm certain he will continue to succeed and attain glory in both disciplines. It's about managing time and giving equal importance to both pursuits."

The cricket body extended its congratulations to Barua for his academic achievements alongside his sporting accomplishments, highlighting him as an example of excellence in both fields.