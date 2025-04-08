The North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC) hosted its 4th Achievers’ Night in Gangtok, Sikkim, spotlighting standout performances from the 2024-25 BCCI domestic season. Held at Chintan Hall, the event brought together key cricket and government figures from across the region.

A major highlight of the evening was the recognition of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, which received a special award for competing in the Elite Group of the BCCI this season — a first for the state and a milestone for North East cricket.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang served as the chief guest, with Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Mingma Norbu Sherpa as guest of honour. Cabinet ministers and senior cricket officials, including BCCI Apex Council Member MKJ Mazumdar and NECDC Co-Convenor Naba Bhattacharjee, also attended.

The ceremony honoured both men’s and women’s cricketers across all formats from the six NECDC member states. Presidents and secretaries of the state associations were also felicitated, with the Meghalaya Cricket Association presenting Chief Minister Tamang with traditional Khasi and Garo gifts.

Following the awards, the 10th NECDC conclave was convened under Bhattacharjee’s chairmanship to outline inter-state collaboration plans, finalise bilateral series schedules, and draw up the annual calendar of events.