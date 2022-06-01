SHILLONG: The state government may not be able to inaugurate the Crowborough Hotel project before August 15. On Tuesday, a project official stated that construction will be completed by August and the hotel will open in September.

"Right now, interior construction is underway, and some other pending projects are nearing completion," the official explained. The state administration had previously requested that the contractor open the hotel by August 15.

The hotel's operator, Taj Vivanta, has already appointed a general manager, who is currently doing an inventory of the hotel's furniture and other requirements.

The hotel will have multiple economy rooms, standard rooms, deluxe rooms, suites, a banquet hall, and a coffee shop, and will employ roughly 150 employees in various roles.

Meanwhile, work on the five-star Marriott Hotel on Jail Road has restarted, according to the official. The Cabinet terminated the previous arrangement with HM Cements last year and negotiated a new 30-year contract with Maxim Infrastructure & Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. to finish the project.