The state of Meghalaya, often known as the ‘Abode Of Clouds’, has been awarded the ‘Most Promising New Destination’ title of the country at a tourism fair held in Hyderabad recently.

The Travel and Tourism Fair Hyderabad 2022 is South India’s first major travel-related show since the pandemic.

According to the company, India Tourism has a significant presence and is showcasing all of its campaigns and programmes such as Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dekho Apna Desh, and Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat. In the presence of senior officials, Tourism Minister V.Srinivas Goud inaugurated the exhibition.

Domestic leisure travel is the driving force behind the road to recovery, along with an increase in business travel, following an extremely difficult pandemic phase in the last two years.

TTF Travel & Tourism Fair in Hyderabad is India’s leading exhibition for the travel and tourism industry. It provides an annual opportunity for organizations from India and abroad to showcase their products and services.

Visitors could interact with tour-operators, travel agents, hoteliers and airlines to gather information and make national and international travel plans. It also provides an unparalleled marketing opportunity for exhibitors to connect directly with the largest gathering of prospective travellers and members of the travel industry. The fair in Hyderabad took place from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Taking to twitter, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma wrote, “Another award for Meghalaya! Meghalaya was awarded the MOST PROMISING NEW DESTINATION title at the Travel and Tourism Fair Hyderabad 2022. Big congratulations to Team.”

Another award for Meghalaya!



Meghalaya was awarded the MOST PROMISING NEW DESTINATION title at the Travel and Tourism Fair Hyderabad 2022. Big congratulations to Team @meghtourism @PMOIndia @kishanreddybjp https://t.co/HNHkcm0Iax — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 7, 2022

Meghalaya is adorned with its waterfalls, captivating cliffs, windswept highlands and lush valleys. The state is also famous for its monsoons when rain falls almost round the clock and on for days. Meghalaya also offers delectable cuisine and a unique culture. The state has a history of rich craftsmanship; it is rich culture and heritage and just the perfect destination to rejuvenate yourself.