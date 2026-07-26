Meghalaya crowns three champions at Subroto Mukherjee Cup 2026 state finals

North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Little Star Higher Secondary School and OM Roy Memorial Higher Secondary School emerged champions in their respective categories as the State-Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament 2026 concluded at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on July 25.

Organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the five-day tournament featured school teams from across Meghalaya competing in the Under-15 Boys, Under-17 Boys and Under-17 Girls categories. The winning teams will now represent the state at the national-level Subroto Mukherjee Cup.

North Liberty Higher Secondary School of West Jaintia Hills claimed the Under-15 Boys title after defeating Umpohliew Jingtip Higher Secondary School of East Khasi Hills 2-1 in the final. Kyrshanlang Chyrmang opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Malcolm Nongbsap doubled the lead a minute later. Meshanskhem Kharbudon reduced the deficit for Umpohliew Jingtip in the 43rd minute.

Little Star Higher Secondary School from Eastern West Khasi Hills lifted the Under-17 Girls trophy after defeating North Liberty Higher Secondary School 4-1 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time.

In the Under-17 Boys final, O.M. Roy Memorial Higher Secondary School of East Khasi Hills secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Wapung Higher Secondary School of East Jaintia Hills. Deiwamut Syiem scored twice in the 21st and 69th minutes, while Chesterfield Umsong added the third goal in the 43rd minute.

Individual awards were also presented at the closing ceremony. Fairland Nengnong of Umpohliew Jingtip Higher Secondary School, Joplin Thongni of Little Star Higher Secondary School and Redimingson Phawa of Wapung Higher Secondary School were named Best Goalkeepers in the Under-15 Boys, Under-17 Girls and Under-17 Boys categories respectively.

The Player of the Tournament awards went to Inibait Lamare of North Liberty Higher Secondary School in the Under-15 Boys category, Jessica Myrthong of Little Star Higher Secondary School in the Under-17 Girls category and Ebenezer Sun of O.M. Roy Memorial Higher Secondary School in the Under-17 Boys category.

The tournament concluded with a prize distribution ceremony at the SSA Stadium, marking the end of this year's state competition and the selection of Meghalaya's representatives for the national tournament.