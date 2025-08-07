Meghalaya CRPF jawan among two killed as truck plunges into gorge in J&K's Udhampur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) truck met with a fatal accident in the hilly Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, resulting in the deaths of two jawans and injuries to 16 others.



The vehicle reportedly skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge under yet-to-be-confirmed circumstances. Local residents, reacting swiftly to the emergency, reached the accident site and pulled the injured personnel out of the mangled vehicle before the arrival of rescue teams.



The deceased have been identified as Arvind Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and 28-year-old Anando Koch from Meghalaya, both CRPF jawans on active duty. The injured were immediately rushed to PHC Basantgarh, where ten personnel are currently receiving medical treatment.



Given the severity of their injuries, six critically wounded jawans were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised care.



Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the force and the families of the deceased, with condolences pouring in from various quarters.