A critical bridge linking West Garo Hills to South Garo Hills district collapsed on Tuesday morning near the Dimapara area after two heavily loaded trucks carrying sugar tried to cross it simultaneously.

The 60-meter iron bridge at Bagla, a popular route for travellers heading to Baghmara in South Garo Hills, is located 6 km from Dalu on NH 217 road.

Despite the restriction for heavy vehicles, two 18-wheeled trucks laden with sugar attempted to cross the bridge, leading to its collapse under their immense weight.



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The incident left bags of sugar scattered everywhere, with many falling into the Bagla stream below.

The large consignment of sugar, weighing several tons and heading to South Garo Hills, has sparked suspicions of a smuggling racket as it was being transported through this link road, not the main highway in Dalu.

Every night, dozens of trucks loaded with sugar are reportedly entering the border region of South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills from Assam, allegedly for smuggling into Bangladesh.