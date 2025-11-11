Meghalaya crush Arunachal by record innings and 446 runs in Ranji Trophy

Meghalaya registered their biggest-ever victory in the Ranji Trophy after demolishing Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 446 runs on the third day of their Plate Group match on November 10.

Arunachal, resuming their second innings at 29 for 3, folded for just 109 on Sunday morning, following a dismal first-innings effort of 73. Meghalaya had earlier piled up a massive 628 for 6 declared, setting up the platform for a dominant win.

Spinner Aryan Borah led the bowling with figures of 3 for 45 from 16 overs. Ajay Duhan (2 for 0 in 1.4 overs), Aaron Nongrum (2 for 8 in 6), and Akash Chaudhary (2 for 29 in 8) also made quick work of the Arunachal line-up.

This emphatic result surpassed Meghalaya’s previous best win, an innings and 425-run triumph over Mizoram in the 2019–20 season.

The victory was built on several standout performances: Arpit Bhatewara struck his second first-class double century (207), Kishan Lyngdoh added his second century (119) of the season, and guest professional Rahul Dalal scored his maiden ton (144) for Meghalaya. Akash Chaudhary contributed a rapid-fire fifty, hitting a record eight consecutive sixes.

Bhatewara’s double hundred earned him the Player of the Match award.

The win was Meghalaya’s first of the 2025–26 season, after two draws and one abandoned fixture. They will remain in Surat for their next match, facing Manipur from November 16.