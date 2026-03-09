Meghalaya crush Nagaland by six wickets in U-23 women's Trophy

Captain Monica L Phawa's unbeaten 78 steered Meghalaya to a six-wicket win over Nagaland in the BCCI U-23 Women's One Day Trophy 2025-26 plate group on March 9.

Nagaland, unbeaten in their previous three outings, batted first after losing the toss and managed 145 all out in 46 overs. Iluneule Zeliang led the batting with 46 off 77 balls, but Meghalaya's bowlers struck hard.

Cheanchi K Sangma returned 3-29, Blaridahun Dkhar took 3-41, while Indariakor Kharwanniang (2-24) and Monica Singh (2-33) chipped in with two wickets each.

Meghalaya chased down the target of 146 in 46 overs, finishing on 146-4 with four overs to spare. Phawa carried her bat through a composed 78 not out from 132 deliveries, featuring nine fours.

She shared an opening stand of 68 with Ankita Sharma (14 off 62 balls). After Sharma and three others fell to leave Meghalaya at 107-4, Phawa found solid support from Janika Marak (18 not out off 31 balls) to seal the win.

These back-to-back triumphs – following an eight-wicket rout of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday – have lifted Meghalaya to third in the plate group. Arunachal were skittled for 79, with Monica Singh's 4-12 proving decisive, as Meghalaya cruised home in 23 overs.

Meghalaya now eye a plate final spot. They face second-placed Mizoram in their final round-robin match on Wednesday, March 11.