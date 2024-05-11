The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates and centres for the CUET-UG 2024 examination in Meghalaya. Candidates across the state's three centers – Shillong, Tura, and Jowai – will be sitting for the entrance test from May 15 to May 24.

The exam will be conducted in a hybrid mode, with both Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and traditional Pen and Paper formats. The offline examinations are scheduled from May 15 to May 18, while the CBT will take place on May 21, 22, and 24.

Shillong will witness the highest number of candidates, with a staggering 8,535 students appearing for the CUET-UG 2024. Tura follows closely with 5,618 candidates, while Jowai has 4,269 registered aspirants.

The CUET-UG 2024 is expected to witness a massive turnout across the country, with nearly 13.48 lakh candidates from 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India, gearing up for the high-stakes examination.