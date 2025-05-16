Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma participated in a foundation-laying ceremony for the Indigenous Cultural Centre of Seng Khasi Kmie in Mawkhar, Shillong on Thursday.

The centre represents a major achievement for the Seng Khasi organisation, which has preserved Khasi cultural identity for 125 years. When completed, the facility will serve as both an educational resource and a tourist attraction showcasing indigenous traditions.

"It will not only deepen Seng Khasi's efforts in preserving our language, beliefs, and way of life, but also offer a space for visitors to experience the richness of Khasi culture," Sangma stated at the event.

The Chief Minister emphasised the centre's role in cultural continuity, describing it as "a living legacy" that will connect younger generations with ancestral wisdom and heritage.

Seng Khasi, founded in 1899, has been instrumental in maintaining indigenous practices against outside influences throughout Meghalaya's history. The organisation continues to play a vital role in cultural preservation throughout the northeastern Indian state.