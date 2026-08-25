Meghalaya cuts power losses to 10.76 per cent, targets 55,628 more households

Meghalaya's aggregate technical and commercial losses in power distribution have fallen from 25.95% in 2022 to 10.76% in 2025, while the state is planning to electrify another 55,628 households across about 2,500 villages and habitations, the government told the Legislative Assembly on August 25.

Power Minister Metbah Lyngdoh provided the figures during the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly while responding to questions on the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The loss-reduction component of the scheme is currently 57% complete and covers all 12 districts of Meghalaya. The government has set a target of reducing AT&C losses to 18%.

The government said the improvement has already been reflected in distribution losses. AT&C losses declined from 25.95% in financial year 2022 to 10.76% in 2025, while technical losses fell from 21.76% to 16.60% during the same period. The ACS-ARR gap, a measure of the financial position of the distribution utility, also improved from six paise in FY2022 to minus 30 paise in FY2025.

The next phase of the overhaul includes a large-scale smart-meter rollout. The tentative scope covers 3,35,138 single-phase smart meters, 50,000 single-phase meters with net metering, 70,862 three-phase smart meters and 4,000 three-phase meters with net metering.

The plan also includes smart metering for 11,419 distribution transformers, 420 boundary meters and 904 feeder meters.

At the same time, the additional household electrification component of the RDSS is expected to cover 55,628 households in approximately 2,500 villages and habitations. Survey work has begun following the award of the project.

However, gaps remain in parts of the state. Four villages in East Khasi Hills — Dobkba, Lyngkhong, Lailad (Majai Bholaganj) and Rngibah — are yet to be electrified. The government said Rs 429.26 crore has been sanctioned under the additional household electrification component of the RDSS.

The government said the ongoing power-sector works are aimed at improving reliability, reducing distribution losses and making billing and energy monitoring more efficient through smart metering and other network upgrades.