Banshanlang Khyllait, Meghalaya's cyclist hailing from Dongki Ingding in Eastern West Khasi Hills district is participating in the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025.

For Banshanlang Khyllait, his journey to success began with a small dream that has inspired his entire family to take up cycling.

Banshanlang's fascination with cycling started when his father bought a cycle for work purposes. He began commuting to school on his cycle, gradually building his stamina.

In 2010, he purchased his first cycle, and by 2012, he had participated in his first cycling competition, securing second place.

“As I started practicing every day, I felt the brakes of life trying to break me down, but I never gave up”, he stated.

This achievement sparked a fire within Banshanlang, motivating him to improve his skills. He began participating in various state-level competitions, eventually becoming a driving force for his family to pursue cycling.

Today, his four siblings and several nieces and nephews are accomplished cyclists, representing Meghalaya in national and private events.

Banshanlang's youngest brother, Kevinjohn Khyllait, aged 23, won the Men's Elite category at the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025. "My father bought the first cycle in our house, and my brother Banshanlang is my inspiration," Kevinjohn said.

"I started cycling in 2018, and it's been five years since. My nephew and I have won silver and bronze medals in the XCO category and Roadrace category at the North East Olympics Games."

Kevinjohn remarkable journey has been marked by numerous achievements. He has represented Meghalaya in national events twice, finishing fifth on both occasions. He was also selected for the selection trial in Pune for the Asian Games in China, 2023, and the Asian Championship selection trial in Kerala.

Despite missing the opportunity to represent India at the international level by a narrow margin, Banshanlang remains committed to inspiring the youth to take cycling to the next level.

'With these experiences, I intend to inspire youths to take cycling at the next level,’ he added.

His experiences, including competing in the Epic 17K competition in Sikkim, have equipped him with valuable insights to share with aspiring cyclists.

Banshanlang (32) claimed as one of the founding member of the Meghalaya Cycling Association (MCA). MCA has grown from a small group of nine members to over 200 members across Meghalaya.

The association has supported talented cyclists, including Banshanlang, by providing international-standard coaching and equipment.

As the Meghalaya government continues to implement its Sports Policy, aimed at producing athletes who can compete at the national and Olympic levels, Banshanlang and his siblings serves as an example of hardwork and amelioration.