Amid the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' vast areas of plantations ranging from Arecanut to Cashew nut have been devasted across Meghalaya's West Garo Hills on October 25 night.

Cyclone Sitrang also lashed neighbouring Bangladesh and the southern Garo Hills areas and affected several lives as well as properties.

Tura in Garo Hills after Shillong in Meghalaya remains paralyzed by the impact of the storm as hundreds of plantation crops have been destroyed by the storm and homes destroyed with their rooftops either destroyed or blown away.

The impact has been most felt along Tura town, Darengre (Tura outskirts), Dalu region, and the extensive plain belt bordering the international border.

As per reports, a man in South Garo Hills was electrocuted caused by a live wire in his area.