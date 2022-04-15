The cyclonic storms that hit parts of the northeast on Thursday damaged up to 1,000 houses in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district. Despite the severe storms, no casualties have been reported, according to reports. According to initial reports, around 47 villages were affected.

"Prima facie, 47 villages in the district were affected in the storm from where the damages to houses were reported," the official quoted by PTI as saying.

Apart from these, the storm reportedly destroyed government properties such as a Block Development Officer (BDO) office, a school, a public works department office, and veterinary offices. Following the devastation, all concerned departments have been dispatched to clear and restore the villages.