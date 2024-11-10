Steve Jyrwa from Shillong has emerged victorious in Sony TV's India's Best Dancer Season 4, marking a historic win for Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma celebrated the achievement on social media, stating "Steve Jyrwa of Shillong danced his way into the hearts of the people of India and is now champion of India's Best Dancer! Congratulations Steve, may your talent yield many more achievements!"

The 17-year-old from Nongmynsong clinched the trophy along with a Rs 15 lakh cash prize and a car in the grand finale. His choreographer Raktim Thakuria received Rs 5 lakh. Jyrwa outperformed fellow finalists Harsh Keshri, Nextion, Nepo, Akanksha Mishra, and Aditya Malviya.

Judge Karisma Kapoor praised the champion's journey as "nothing short of remarkable," adding, "From the moment he first performed, he captured our attention with his incredible talent, raw energy, and his fast footwork. Steve has set a new standard on this stage with his livewire performances."

"Winning India's Best Dancer is a dream come true," Jyrwa said after his victory. "This journey was full of learning and challenges, filled with long hours of practice, dedication, and constant learning, but it has also been incredibly rewarding."

The win carries special significance for Meghalaya's arts community. Bibi Jyrwa, Steve's mother, shared how the family supported his dreams despite modest means. The All Meghalaya Dancers Association (AMDA) President Bah Kitbok Thabah had earlier called for increased government support for talented youth from underprivileged backgrounds.

The show's judging panel included Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, with Jay Bhanushali and Aniket Chauhan as hosts. The finale also featured guest appearances by Remo D'Souza, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela, Manisha Rani, and singer Shael Oswal.