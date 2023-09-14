Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on September 14 said that the dates for the second phase of boundary talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have not been finalized yet.

During a press briefing , Sangma clarified that their discussion with the Assam Chief Minister the previous day was informal, but it allowed them to delve into specific details of the border issue. He mentioned that they anticipate confirming the program and dates in the coming days.

Sangma emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and collaboration with the neighboring state, acknowledging the challenges and complexities involved. He stressed that confrontation is not the solution to these issues.

In a recent development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had an informal meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Shillong on Wednesday. During this meeting, they discussed the border issue and decided to establish confidence-building measures before embarking on a joint visit to the disputed areas in October.