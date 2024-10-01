Dr DD Lapang, a seasoned political figure and former chief minister of Meghalaya, has announced his retirement as Adviser to the state government. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Lapang reflected on his extensive career in public service.

"My journey in serving the people of Meghalaya has been nothing short of transformative," Lapang wrote, highlighting the state's evolution during his tenure.

He emphasised the learning opportunities presented by various challenges, describing each milestone as "a new chapter of learning."

The veteran leader expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him throughout his career. "I leave behind not just colleagues but a family that has stood by me through thick and thin," he stated, underscoring the deep connections forged during his years in office.