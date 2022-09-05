A total of 9 dead piglets were found dumped by unknown miscreants in the drain along the adjoining walls of Meghalaya’s NEIGRIHMS Nicholas J. Kharnami also know as RJ Nicky J, raises major concerns after which he had called the members of the Dorbar Shnong Mawkasiang from East Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya.

In a social media post, Nicholas, an environmental crusader, raised this as a serious health issue of how ignorant people can be to just dump dead animals without giving them a proper burial.

Interestingly, one of the piglets even had a tag which has raised the question - if these were the piglets that were being distributed under the Meghalaya Backyard Piggery Mission, a special scheme launched by the Government of Meghalaya to help the farmers.

Meanwhile, sources told India Today NE, that the recklessness of the truck driver resulted in the dead piglets being dumped on the road side.

Such attitude by the concerned beneficiaries to just dump government schemes is a major concern and a loss to public property, commented Nicholas in his post.

Meanwhile, the local MLA and the Rangbah Shnong (head of the village) have been briefed about the incident by the Director of Animal Husbandry department and apologized for the 'stupidity' of the driver, sources added.

Social media users across the board have been outraged by the possibility that these were sick piglets supplied by the government. Many are calling for the arrest of the offenders at the same time.