The death toll due to flash floods and landslides in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district climbed to 15.

Incessant rainfall which has wreaked havoc across the district with major damage reported in the Gasuapara region.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations in the most severely affected areas.

Moreover, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed immediate ex gratia payments to the families of the deceased.

Earlier, seven members of a single family lost their lives when a landslide struck their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma. The victims included three minors, with the youngest being just 1.5 years old. Rescue teams are still working to recover the bodies.

The remaining three casualties were reported from the Dalu area, where flooding has caused significant damage. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held an emergency meeting to assess the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life.