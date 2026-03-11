Meghalaya debuts at AAHAR 2026 to connect local producers with national buyers

Meghalaya made its debut at AAHAR 2026, one of Asia’s largest food and hospitality trade exhibitions, aiming to connect local producers and entrepreneurs with national and international market players.

The state government used the platform to showcase indigenous organic agricultural and artisanal products while facilitating direct interaction between producers and food industry stakeholders. The business-to-business event is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and is co-hosted by the India Trade Promotion Organisation and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Officials said participation in the event is intended to help local entrepreneurs enter wider supply chains and build links with commercial buyers, branding professionals and packaging firms.

The Meghalaya pavilion was inaugurated by Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Community and Rural Development Department and Resident Commissioner, in the presence of officials from Meghalaya House in New Delhi.

Kumar described the exhibition as an important platform for local innovation and entrepreneurship. “These kinds of events are very helpful for the entrepreneurs because we can connect our culture and significant values to the rest of the world,” he said while congratulating young entrepreneurs representing the state.

The pavilion has drawn significant interest, recording a footfall of more than 1,500 visitors during the exhibition.

Entrepreneur Victoria Sohphoh, part of the PRIME incubation programme, said the initiative had helped local businesses gain visibility. “I would like to thank the state government for their support in uplifting entrepreneurs under various sectors and for providing us with the opportunities to take part in such programmes and events,” she said.

The Meghalaya pavilion features organic spices such as Lakadong turmeric, black pepper and ginger, along with millets and wild honey. Fresh horticultural produce, including strawberries, oranges and pineapple, is also on display, along with value-added products such as natural juices, lemongrass tea and pickles.

The participation is supported by several state initiatives and departments, including the Directorate of Food Processing, PRIME Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Farming Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA), the Directorate of Horticulture and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

AAHAR 2026 will continue until March 14 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.