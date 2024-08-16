The government of Meghalaya has announced a three-day state mourning following the sudden demise of Salseng C Marak, former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, who passed away on August 16.

Notably, Salseng C Marak passed away due to old age-related ailments on Friday.

The veteran Congress leader, aged 82, died at Tura Civil Hospital where he was receiving treatment. Marak, who was born in 1941, was the first chief minister of Meghalaya to complete a five-year term in 1993.



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He also held the office of chief minister for the shortest period, serving only 12 days in 1998 when the Congress-led coalition collapsed.

An alumnus of Kolkata’s Scottish Church College, Marak’s death marks the end of an era in Meghalaya’s political landscape.

He will be remembered for his contributions to the state’s politics and his commitment to integrity and leadership.