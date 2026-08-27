Meghalaya declares thunderstorms, strong winds state/local disaster

Meghalaya has notified thunderstorms and strong winds, excluding cyclones, as a state/local disaster, a move aimed at ensuring timely relief for communities affected by damage caused by such weather events.

The decision was approved by the state Cabinet on August 26 at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The move comes amid growing instances of damage caused by thunderstorms and strong winds across the state. Since such events do not fall under the technical definition of a cyclone, they were previously not covered under the same disaster-response framework.

"Over the years, we have seen increasing damage from strong winds and thunderstorms which do not fall under the technical definition of a cyclone," Sangma said.

He said the notification would provide greater clarity on the classification of such events and allow affected communities to receive relief and support in a timely manner.

The decision is part of the state government's broader efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and improve its response to weather-related incidents.

With the new classification, damage caused by eligible thunderstorm and strong-wind events can be addressed through the state's disaster-relief mechanisms, subject to applicable norms and procedures.