Meghalaya soundly defeated Mizoram by 47 runs in their opening match of the 1st North East Little Master’s Trophy 2025 in Guwahati today.

Meghalaya are in Group A with hosts Assam, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim make up Group B. The tournament for U-14 boys is being organised by the Assam Cricket Association.

Mizoram won the toss and made Meghalaya bat first in the 40 overs-a-side match. Meghalaya were all out for 145 in 34.3 overs, to which Mizoram responded with 98/10 in 27.5.

The biggest contributor to the Meghalaya total was Extras, with Mizoram guilty of sending down 44 wides alone. Sahil R Marak struck 29 from 37 balls, while Jagrit Thakur managed 20 from 28, the latter coming in at No. 10. Isac Zomuanpuia (5/23 in 8 overs) and K Lalramthara (4/35 in 6.3) were the best bowlers for Mizoram.

The second innings began brilliantly with Calvin Syngkli taking a wicket off the very first delivery. Five out of the first seven Mizoram batters were out for ducks and Meghalaya had them truly struggling on 29/6. Some late resistance, particularly by Austin Vanlalvenpuia (28 from 28 balls), delayed the inevitable, though Meghalaya were still able to dismiss their opponents for under 100.

Sahil did as well with the ball as he did with the bat earlier on, bagging 4/20 in 4.5 overs. Janggo K Marak took 2/8 in 3 and there were also wickets for Ashwin Shah (1/8 in 3), Abhinav Khanal (1/7 in 7), Calvin (1/16 in 4) and Aditya Singh (1/25 in 5).