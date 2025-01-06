Shillong Lajong FC were able to convert only one of many chances that came their way but it was enough for them to register a 1-0 victory against Nongrim Hills SC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo on January 6.

It was a game of several missed opportunities for both sides but Deibormame Tongper (89’) slid one into the net right at the end to claim 3 points for Lajong.

This was the first match for Lajong in the OC Blue SPL in a month and it took them to 16 points from seven games. This match was Nongrim Hills' last of the first leg and ended their three-game winning streak; from nine fixtures they have had four wins, one draw and four defeats for a total of 13 points.

The main first-half highlight came towards the end with an altercation between the two sets of players that resulted in the referee dishing out four yellow cards - two for each team. It was the second half that delivered all the near-misses and wasted opportunities, however.

Deibormame had at least three good chances to score in the second session before he finally got the winning goal. Early on he headed a cross towards Nongrim Hills goalkeeper Urbanity Makhroh, who blocked it with his leg before gathering the rebounded ball in his gloves. A few minutes later the pair were involved again, this time with Deibor receiving a through ball but Urbanity cut off the angles by rushing forwards and blocking the shot with his body. In the 76th minute the Lajong No. 9, this time unmarked, headed a cross off target.

In between all this Nongrim Hills also made attacking forays, with Alem Khongwir creating an opening with a cross into the box from the right flank but his teammates were denied twice and the third opportunity saw two Nongrim Hills players collide while going for the ball. There was also a miss at the near post for Nongrim Hills' Banshemphang Kurbah in the 80th minute and another for Lajong's Emanbha Marbaniang in the 88th.

Just a minute later, however, in this hectic match, SLFC attacked up the left and the ball was sent to Deibor in the centre and he aimed his left-footer low into the net, with relief written all over his face while celebrating the goal.

Tomorrow will see Nangkiew Irat SC take on Rangdajied United FC at 2 pm. The two sides are locked on 12 points each, though Rangdajied have a better goal difference (+9 to -1) and two games in hand.