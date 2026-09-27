Meghalaya delegation discovers three more Garo WWI graves in Malta

A visit by a Meghalaya delegation to the Pieta Military Cemetery in Malta has led to the identification of three previously undocumented graves of Garo men who served with the 69th Garo Labour Company during the First World War.

The delegation, led by Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, paid tribute to four Garo men buried at the Commonwealth-maintained cemetery. Before the visit, the grave of Khew Marak, who died on June 15, 1918, was believed to be the only known grave of a member of the 69th Garo Labour Company at Pieta.

The delegation subsequently identified the graves of Ading Marak and Join Marak, both of whom died on June 10, 1918, and Sangjim Sangma, who died on June 19, 1918.

The discovery adds to the documented history of Garo men who served overseas during the First World War and highlights Meghalaya’s contribution to the Allied war effort.

The 69th Garo Labour Company was made up of men recruited from the Garo Hills. Labour companies were deployed in support roles, including road construction, transport and the movement of supplies for Allied forces.

Speaking during the visit, Sangma said the identification of the graves was significant for Meghalaya as it brought greater recognition to Garo men whose wartime service and sacrifice had remained largely undocumented.

The delegation included Deputy Speaker Limison D. Sangma, Deputy Chief Whip Ronnie V. Lyngdoh and Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation chairman Marthon J. Sangma. Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretary Malthus S. Sangma and Deputy Secretary Raja Kharpuri were also part of the delegation.

The Malta visit followed the delegation’s participation in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, and formed part of its post-conference study tour.

The visit to Pieta Military Cemetery was facilitated by the High Commission of India in Malta, allowing the delegation to locate and document the graves of the Garo personnel who served overseas during the First World War.

The identification of the three graves provides new archival leads for documenting the role of the Garo Hills in the First World War and preserving the wartime history of Meghalaya.