Meghalaya delegation led by CM Conrad Sangma meets PM Modi in New Delhi
The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to share the news, stating, "CM of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, Shri Thomas A. Sangma and ministers of the Meghalaya Government met Prime Minister @narendramodi.
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Meghalaya delegation led by CM Conrad Sangma meets PM Modi in New Delhi
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya, accompanied by Thomas A. Sangma, Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, and a delegation of ministers from the Meghalaya Government, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8.
The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to share the news, stating, "CM of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, Shri Thomas A. Sangma and ministers of the Meghalaya Government met Prime Minister @narendramodi.
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