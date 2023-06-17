The ACHIK organization held a meeting in Tura to demand the state's winter capital in the Garo Hills on June 17.

Giving the views of his organization, Thomas M Marak, President of ACHIK Krima Council told the gathering that it was tragic to know that although Winter Capital or Second Capital in Tura had been an agreed policy of the pioneers of the Meghalaya state, yet, it has just remained a distant dream with no actual policy for implementation even after 51 years Meghalaya’s statehood.

Chairing the function, Macklawrence M Sangma, Working President of ACHIK Krima Council, highlighted that in 51 years of Meghalaya statehood, many NGOs of Garo Hills had aired and submitted multiple memorandums on the issue.

He opined that in the era of Garo people and history, this agitational program has crafted history by making it the first ever agitational program which was solely meant for the creation of Winter Capital/Second Capital in Tura.

Also Read: Meghalaya: A.chik Holistic Awakening Movement demands winter capital in Tura

Former GSU leader and former CEM of GHADC, Purno K Sangma taking part in the protest meeting informed that the Winter Capital has been the right of the Garo People as it was an agreement by all the leaders of the state during the statehood movement and added that Meghalaya’s statehood is incomplete without the establishment of Winter Capital in Tura.

Smt. Bernita R. Marak, General Secretary, ACHIK Krima Council elaborated on the

technicalities of Winter Capital and clarified that Winter Capital in Tura when established will be the capital for Legislative, Executive and Judiciary for 6 (six) months.

Taking the way forward on the program, Laben Ch. Marak, former MCS & former MPS, said that the agitational program for Winter Capital is not a diversion tactic from the Reservation Roster, as ACHIK has been looking into the issue of the rights of the A·chik people and both Reservation Roster and Winter Capital are the rights of the A·chik people for which the organization will not settle for anything less.

Others who spoke on the occasion and took part in the program included the general secretary from GSU(CEC) Interim Body, Garo Hills State Movement Committee

(GSMC),Vice President of FKJGP – Garo Hills, President of TGCSU, A·chik Mahindra Pik Up Union.

The meeting concluded with an oath to take awareness on the issue of the Winter Capital in Tura in every district, block, village and household in Garo Hills.