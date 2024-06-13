In a crucial effort to curb the spread of dengue, entomological surveillance was conducted at the Dawki Land Port in Meghalaya, a bustling border crossing between India and Bangladesh. This operation aimed to ensure comprehensive medical preparedness and rapid response.

The surveillance initiative included an insightful meeting with the BSF Nursing Assistant stationed at the Dawki camp, emphasizing the importance of being prepared for medical emergencies. A health official involved in the operation stated, "To ensure a comprehensive approach, detailed discussions were held with customs and immigration officials. These talks emphasized the urgent need for dengue precautions and prevention, highlighting the risk posed by the daily commuters of over 300 people crossing the border."

Recognizing the vital role of transport personnel in disease transmission, the health department also launched awareness campaigns specifically aimed at truck drivers who export goods to Bangladesh. "With an impressive 800 to 900 trucks passing through the port each day, these drivers became pivotal players in the fight against dengue. The campaigns educated them on key preventive measures, from personal protection to recognizing early symptoms of dengue," the official added.