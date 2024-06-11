Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on June 10 appealed to Bindas Syiem, a resident of Umden, to call off her hunger strike demanding construction of the Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road. Syiem's strike entered its fifth day.

Addressing reporters, Tynsong assured that the state government will approach the Centre for immediate sanction of over Rs 100 crore for reconstructing and widening the 20 km road from Nongpoh to Umden and constructing a 39 km stretch from Umden to Lum-nongrim.

In March, the government submitted a proposal through the North Eastern Council (NEC) to the Ministry of DoNER for allocating funds to reconstruct and widen the Nongpoh-Umden road at a cost of Rs 51-52 crore, Tynsong said. The detailed project report is being prepared and will be forwarded to NEC and DoNER shortly.

Tynsong stated that he and the Chief Minister will meet the DoNER Minister alongside officials to push for immediate sanction of the project. The government plans to convert the Nongpoh-Umden road into an intermediate lane considering the area's traffic volume.

The second phase, from Umden to Lum-nongrim, connecting to the national highway at Byrnihat, is already included in PMGSY-III at a cost of Rs 50-51 crore, taking the total project cost over Rs 100 crore.

Tynsong requested Syiem to discontinue her fast, stating the government is committed to the road project's implementation. He invited her for a meeting but said the "door is open" if she remains unsatisfied with the clarification.

The project was conceptualised long ago, and local leaders had repeatedly requested road repairs, Tynsong added. In the previous government's tenure, it was included in the World Bank's priority list but could not be implemented due to cost constraints.