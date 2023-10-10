Amidst the escalating tensions in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, Meghalaya's Rajya Sabha MP, Dr. WR Kharlukhi, and a group of 26 pilgrims from the state are on their way to safely return home in the coming days, according to Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar's announcement on October 10.

Dhar shared reassuring news, stating, "Just a day before yesterday, they successfully crossed the border. All of them are okay."

The Deputy Chief Minister further disclosed that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had taken up the matter with the Government of India. "According to him, they have crossed the border, and there is no problem. They will now safely return in a few days' time," Dhar affirmed.

The journey of Dr. WR Kharlukhi and the group of pilgrims from Meghalaya had raised concerns due to the volatile situation in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone. However, with their safe passage across the border, their return brings relief to their families.