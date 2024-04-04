Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home Prestone Tynsong has asserted that the door is still open for proscribed militant organisation Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to come to the State Government for peace talks.

Asking the HNLC to even re-think and recall their decision, Tynsong said it clear that if the HNLC is not interested in talks, then the law of the land will have to prevail.

When asked about the investigation into the recent IED blast, he said that investigation is on to find out if more people are involved in the IED blast and police are handling everything.

Amidst the simmering tension brewing following the recent violence at Ichamati, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has warned NGOs not to add fuel to the fire with their statements and announcements in the media.

Confirming that two people have been picked up following the recent killing of two people in Ichamati, Tynsong warned the NGOs be it local NGOs or even non tribal NGOs from adding fuel to the fire.

Asking the NGOs to refrain, he said that law is above everyone and the Government will make sure that law takes its own course.

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