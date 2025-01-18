Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on January 18, chaired a high-level meeting aimed at assessing the progress of crucial road infrastructure projects worth Rs 5000 crore, under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Furthermore, the Deputy CM emphasised that efforts are underway to resolve land disputes at the earliest. He directed relevant departments to accelerate their efforts in order to resolve the issues.

Tynsong revealed that nearly 75 per cent of the discussions centred around ongoing land disputes, which have caused delays in compensation and extended project timelines.

The projects which are currently under review - Rs 705.83 crore Dainadubi-Darugre Road, Rs 801 crore Darugre-Williamnagar Road, and Rs 359 crore Tura-Dalu Road. The Nongstoin-Rambrai-Kyrshai Road, the Shillong Western Bypass, the Rs 1,000+ crore Shillong-Dawki Road, and the proposed high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung near Umiam Lake to Panchgram in Assam are also being reviewed.

The Meghalaya minister asserted that the high-speed corridor project - a “completely greenfield” road to minimise disruption to local communities - is projected to exceed Rs 25,000 crore, with Rs 15,000 crore allocated for Meghalaya.

Moreover, he also addressed environmental issues and ensured that all projects are being carried out keeping environmental and forest clearance procedures and compensatory afforestation guidelines in mind.