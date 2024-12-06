As 200 registered hawkers and street vendors from Shillong's Khyndailad still await relocation, a delegation of hawkers met Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar to discuss the matter.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the relocation, after which the Deputy CM expressed optimism about finding a solution.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Dhar reassured the hawkers of government support and sought their cooperation in the process.

He also expressed concern about the issue, stating that the final decision would be made with the hawkers' convenience in mind.

Regarding the location for their relocation, the minister mentioned that the government has not yet finalized a specific site. He further clarified that the new location would be designated only for those vendors who are officially registered.

Earlier in November, a major dispute erupted between street vendors and Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh over the contentious issue of hawker relocation from Khyndailad, with vendors staging late-night protests and challenging the minister's consultation claims.

The Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association strongly refuted Lyngdoh's statements about vendor consultations, calling them "willfully misleading." Vendors demonstrated their opposition by continuing to operate until 11 pm on November 23, demanding proper implementation of street vending laws.