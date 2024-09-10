Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong was admitted to Shillong's Nazareth Hospital after his health deteriorated. He was later diagnosed with a small subdural haemorrhage.

"Tynsong is rushed to the hospital in the evening, where the Neurosurgery department is looking over his treatment. Meanwhile, efforts to identify the cause of the hemorrhage are underway.

According to a health bulletin released by the Meghalaya DIPR, specialists of the hospital are closely observing and monitoring his situation.

The bulletin read, “The Deputy CM is conscious and alert and his condition is stable but he is under close medical observation."

Earlier, Tynsong was admitted to the hospital after experiencing fluctuating blood pressure, as per media reports.