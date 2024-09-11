Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said that authorities have called on the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the construction of the alternative road to ensure that large buses can access the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawlai Mawiong.

Speaking to reporters, Dhar said, “We are trying to request the PWD to complete the alternative road so hopefully when this road is completed, big buses can come and resume their business (at the ISBT).”

Furthermore, Dhar informed that the closure of Umiam bridge for big vehicles affected bus operators as well as the shop owners at the ISBT.

“However, we expect the alternative road along the Mawlai bypass towards the airport road – will be completed within a year’s time and we expect normal business will resume accordingly,” Dhar said.

On alleged misuse of ISBT by anti-social elements, the Deputy CM said, “I have heard that news but officially I have not received any complaint but I have instructed my officers to go and have a look on this. My officers went for inspection these last few days and they will submit a report in the coming days. We will take action as we cannot allow all these anti-social elements to stay there.”