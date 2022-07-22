The National Vice President of the NPP, who is also the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong ruled out all speculations of him leaving the NPP.

Tynsong said that his party is and will always be NPP and will contest the 2023 elections from NPP ticket.

He also ruled out any interest in the chief minister's post. "We are more focused of winning the election," stressed Tynsong.

“The question for Chief Ministership does not arise. We wanted to contest, to fight and to win the election,” he said.

“Do you think we can serve the people only if we are the Chief Minister? It is not like that, the moment you are elected, you can contribute maximum to the state of Meghalaya,” he further added.

The NPP National Vice President also stated that working in NPP is a team work to serve the citizens of the state.