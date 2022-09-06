The National People’s Party (NPP) national vice president and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday lambasted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as its “political tools.”



Tyngsong said, "It proves clearly as alleged by the Aam Admi Party and the Trinamool Congress that BJP is using the ED or CBI as their political tools."



Terming it as a political gimmick by the BJP, Dy CM said, “this is a political gimmick created by the so-called high command of the BJP or maybe it is in the capacity of his views that I don’t know but the way the allegations made from time to time it is found to be a political gimmick.”



“They (BJP) first wanted to play safe. Play safe in the sense they will put ED and CBI, which I think people understand. The way statement made by the so-called in-charge of state BJP, (Dr. Ao) said `immediately will sit down, we will pull out of the government and then ED and CBI will come”, said.



Tynsong further dared the BJP by saying, “In fact, I would like to advise him why not you first ask ED, ask CBI to be in place, why should you unnecessarily pull out yourself if you are so clean if you are just like a saint. If that is the case why do you have to pull out and then again send the CBI or the ED? What is this? That is why I call this purely a political gimmick."

Meanwhile, the polital air in Meghalaya is stiffled with breakup of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma led MDA-government (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) where the BJP is planning to pull out of the alliance.

Talking to the media Tyngsong recently stated that National People’s Party (NPP) welcomes the BJP’s decision to pull out of the MDA government. “The MDA government under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma and my stand is very clear that if they want to pull out of the MDA government we welcome that but it seems it is already late.”