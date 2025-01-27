Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, warned the banned militant organisation Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) that the door for peace talks with the state government will not always remain open.

The statement comes in response to the Meghalaya government's repeated appeals urging the proscribed outfit to engage in peace talks.

Speaking on the matter, Tynsong reiterated that the doors are still open, further stating that the appeal for peace talks are being made by the Central government as well.

Further, he warned that the appeal for peace talks might soon cease, stating that the HNLC must therefore engage in talks.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Meghalaya's banned militant organisation, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with its factions, wings and frontal organisations as an unlawful association, extending the ban on it by another five years.

The declaration came into force with immediate effect from November 16, 2024 was made under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (13 of 1967).

In a notification dated November 13, the Home Ministry cited danger to India's sovereignty and integrity through activities allegedly dealing with secession, extortion, insurgency among others.