Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy Shira resigns from his post

Timothy D Shira has resigned from his position as Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, with Speaker Thomas A Sangma formally accepting the resignation on September 8.

The resignation, which took effect Monday morning according to official notifications, prompted immediate action from the Assembly leadership to address the vacant position during the ongoing autumn session.

Following Shira's departure, Speaker Sangma called an emergency meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to determine the timeline for selecting a replacement. The committee decided that elections for the new Deputy Speaker will be conducted on September 12, coinciding with the final day of the current legislative session.

Speaker Sangma explained that the emergency BAC meeting was necessary to review the autumn session calendar and determine the most appropriate timing for the election process.

Shira, who represents his constituency in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, had been serving in the Deputy Speaker role, which involves assisting with legislative proceedings and presiding over sessions when the Speaker is unavailable.

The Assembly Secretariat has notified all relevant authorities about the resignation, including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers, the Leader of Opposition, and various government departments.