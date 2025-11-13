Meghalaya derby returns as Rangdajied and Lajong battle for inaugural Super cup

Local football’s fiercest rivalry is set to take centre stage this evening as Rangdajied United and Shillong Lajong face off in the final of the first-ever SSA Super Cup at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 pm.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla will attend the match as chief guest and guest of honour respectively, highlighting the significance of the occasion for Meghalaya football.

The two clubs share a storied rivalry spanning more than a decade, having crossed paths in the Shillong Premier League (SPL), Meghalaya State League (MSL), Durand Cup and even the I-League back in 2013–14. While few current players were active during that period, the competitive spirit between the clubs has endured.

Lajong have enjoyed the upper hand in recent encounters, recording victories in both SPL 2024 fixtures as well as in the MSL and Durand Cup. That streak, however, was halted earlier this year when the two sides played out a goalless draw in the SPL on 9 August.

The newly introduced SSA Super Cup, organised by the Shillong Sports Association, has brought fresh excitement to the city’s football scene. Featuring the top six teams from SPL 2025 in a knockout format, the tournament saw Langsning and Lajong receive direct entries into the semifinals, while Rangdajied and Mawlai advanced through the playoff route.

Rangdajied, who finished fifth in the SPL, pulled off a major upset in the semifinals by defeating champions Langsning 2–0, with Stephanson Pale netting both goals. Lajong, meanwhile, edged past Mawlai 1–0 after benefiting from an own goal.

The Blues’ path to the final marks a remarkable turnaround. Early in the SPL season, Rangdajied languished near the relegation zone, but a strong finish — capped by a four-match unbeaten run — saw them regain form and confidence. That resurgence carried into the Super Cup, where they beat Nangkiew Irat 3–0 in the playoffs before toppling Langsning.

Lajong, on the other hand, have looked solid defensively but short of inspiration in attack. Goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang has kept six clean sheets in seven matches across competitions, yet the team’s struggles up front were evident in their goalless draw with Nangkiew Irat — a result that ultimately cost them the SPL title.

Form suggests Rangdajied hold the advantage heading into the final, but history favours Lajong. The young Rangdajied side must overcome the psychological barrier of past defeats if they are to lift the inaugural trophy, while Lajong will be determined to reaffirm their dominance and claim the season’s newest piece of silverware.