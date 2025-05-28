The Meghalaya government has delisted M/s Gill Fuel Injection from its registry of factories, stating the unit no longer qualifies as a “factory” under the Factories Act, 1948.

Located at Upper Nongrim Hills in Shillong and registered under number SH/329, the unit was found to be non-compliant with Section 2(m)(i) of the Act and the Meghalaya Factories Rules, 1980.

The Chief Inspector of Boilers and Factories confirmed the removal, which means the unit is no longer subject to factory regulations or oversight.

In a separate move to improve emergency response, the State Disaster Management Authority has introduced a 24/7 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). Citizens can now call 112 or 1070 to request help during disaster-related incidents across Meghalaya.