The Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, Dr LR Bishnoi on June 26 emphasized the need for close coordination between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed in the bordering areas of the state and the local residents to overcome any misconceptions or misunderstandings. Speaking to reporters after a program, DGP Bishnoi highlighted the importance of involving village headmen and village defense parties in fostering better understanding.

The statement comes in the wake of an incident on June 25 when a border outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district was attacked by villagers, resulting in injuries to five people, including two BSF personnel. In response, the BSF fired blank shots into the air to disperse the agitated residents.

DGP Bishnoi acknowledged the incident and stressed the need for effective communication between the police and the BSF to prevent such misunderstandings in the future. He expressed his intention to request the BSF to cooperate with the local police and the people, in order to foster trust and dispel any misconceptions among the residents.

"Misconceptions, misunderstandings, and mistrust can be avoided if the BSF collaborates closely with the local police and the people. We will urge the BSF to work in harmony with the community, ensuring a peaceful and harmonious coexistence," stated the DGP.