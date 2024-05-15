Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on May 15, said that the investigation into allegations against Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi for allegedly using a fake number plate will proceed even after his retirement. CM Sangma confirmed that an FIR has been lodged, and the investigation will continue as per the law.

The chief minister stated that the retirement would not affect the ongoing investigation. He said that every complaint was taken seriously and followed up according to legal procedures, irrespective of who was involved.

On May 9, Meghalaya Police initiated a criminal case against Bishnoi following a complaint by suspended officer Gabriel K Iangrai. The allegations include misuse of official position and tampering with the registration number of his official vehicle. The FIR cites criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, forgery, and cheating under various IPC sections and the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the complaint, a Hyundai Verna at the Central Workshop had a fake registration number. An RTI revealed that the registration number of the DGP's white Kia Carnival actually belongs to a Verna registered with the state Tourism Department.

Bishnoi has approached the Meghalaya High Court to quash the FIR, while CM Sangma reiterated that the law will take its course. He added that the procedure had been followed, an FIR registered, and the investigation was ongoing.

When questioned about the implications for the police department, CM Sangma refrained from commenting on the internal dynamics but stressed the commitment to due process.