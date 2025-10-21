Meghalaya DGP highlights role of dysfunctional families in crime; calls for collective action

Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang emphasized that a majority of both crime victims and perpetrators in the state come from dysfunctional families, stressing that addressing criminal and social challenges requires coordinated efforts from society as a whole.

Speaking on the sidelines of Police Commemoration Day at the state police headquarters, Nongrang cited findings from a recent independent study indicating that Meghalaya has transitioned from being a transit route for drugs to facing significant challenges as a user state.

“There are multiple reasons for these issues, but unless we take a holistic view and work together, it’s not possible for the police department alone to solve them,” Nongrang said, urging collective action from the public, communities, and institutions.

The DGP expressed concern over the frequent occurrence of crimes against children, noting that while most perpetrators have been identified and arrested, the underlying societal factors, including dysfunctional family backgrounds, play a major role. “Whether victim or perpetrator, many come from dysfunctional families, so it’s not just a law-and-order issue but also a societal problem,” she said.

Highlighting the study further, Nongrang pointed out links between petty crimes, burglary, and rising drug use, adding that the police are reviewing strategies such as strengthening beat patrols and adopting preventive measures. She also stressed the enhanced use of technology, including CCTV surveillance, to strengthen policing and ensure public safety.

Earlier, Nongrang led a solemn ceremony honoring Meghalaya Police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. The event included wreath-laying, reading of martyrs’ names, and the traditional Shok parade, held with full honours to pay tribute to the fallen officers.