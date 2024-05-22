The newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya Idashisha Nongrang, in a public notice, announced that she will hold interactive sessions every Thursday.

In the notice, the Meghalaya DGP informed that these weekly sessions will be held between 11 am and 2 pm at the state DGP office.

The public notice reads, “The Director General of Police, Meghalaya, is pleased to announce that, effective from May 30, 2024, the DGP will be available to meet the public to address any pertinent issues or grievances.”

The move aims to strengthen the bond between the public and the police.

Furthermore, the DGP encouraged citizens to make use of the chance and get themselves registered in order to share their concerns with her.

“We encourage all citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to discuss their concerns directly with the DGP. Registration of names will be accepted at Police Headquarters Gate from 10 am to 11:45 am,” the statement added.

Idashisha Nongrang, on May 20, officially took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Meghalaya, becoming the first woman to hold this position. Nongrang, a 1992 batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has outlined her priorities for her tenure, focusing on law and order, crime prevention, and combating crimes against women.